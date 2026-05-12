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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 12, 2026

On the court with Spur Carter Bryant & Fan zone central

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Carter Bryant SA Live (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s the best of SA Live - we go one-on-one with Carter Bryant, check out The Rock at La Cantera before fans takeover & see brand new items at the Spurs Pop-up shop.

The Rock at La Cantera hosts a mega watch party every game day and the go big for the playoffs. Jen checks out the fun & gets some special performances from the Spurs Hype Squad.

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You can’t celebrate without some official merch. The Spurs Pop-up shop is back open with some new items for Round 2. Jada picks her favorite items.

Carter Bryant just had the best night of his career. Right before the big night we go one-on-one and hear what he says about Spurs fans.

And no teeth are too bad to fix, Stone Ridge Dental shows us why dental implants can be for anyone.

They call themselves the oldest Mexican restaurant in San Antonio, we visit La Fonda on Main to check out the menu that keeps people coming back.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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