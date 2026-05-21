As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 21, 2026

Spurs-inspired flavors for Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Keldon Johnson, plus an important conversation about your rights after a workplace injury without workers’ comp insurance.

Spurs-inspired flavors for Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Keldon Johnson, plus an important conversation about your rights after a workplace injury without workers’ comp insurance. – San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re serving up Spurs-inspired flavors from around the world! Jen is taking us on a delicious culinary journey beginning at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou for a taste of France inspired by Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. From fresh pastries to rich French flavors and dishes that make you feel like you’ve stepped straight into Paris, we’re showcasing why this Pearl favorite has become one of the city’s most beloved spots.

Then, the food tour continues as Jen heads to Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery to try the Filipino dishes loved by rising Spurs star Dylan Harper. From comforting classics to flavorful favorites, we’re diving into the culture, community, and incredible food that make this spot so special.

And for Spurs fans craving Texas flavor, award-winning cookbook author and pitmaster of Davila’s BBQ joins us live in studio! He’ll be showcasing some of the barbecue favorites served at the Frost Bank Center while also giving us a preview of his exciting new restaurant location that’s opening soon.

Plus, we’re also having an important conversation about employee rights after a workplace injury when workers’ compensation insurance isn’t available with Espinoza and Brock Work Injury Lawyers. It’s a packed show full of flavor, culture, Spurs spirit, and helpful information you won’t want to miss.