As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 22, 2026

Spurs-inspired flavors for Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Keldon Johnson, plus an important conversation about your rights after a workplace injury without workers’ comp insurance. – San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re getting a taste of Alamo Biscuit today on Spurs game day. From conchas to chicken-on-a-stick, they are ready for a win tonight.

Plus, empowering young girls--Girl with Grit is encouraging young women to lead, innovate, and excel in the skilled trades. It’s our KSAT Community spotlight for May.

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It’s a packed show full of Spurs spirit, community, and helpful information you won’t want to miss.