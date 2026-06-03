As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Where you can enjoy a fun Spurs watch party with fellow fans for free, we chat with Julian Champagnie about one of his biggest games of the year and visit a school where children of all abilities can thrive.

There’s nothing like watching the NBA Finals with fellow fans, so the Pearl is hosting a free watch party. We find out what you need to know if you want to go & check out the delicious food you can also find there.

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We went one-on-one with Spur Julian Champagnie right after one of his biggest games of the year and we discovered a thrilling tie to the NBA Finals.

The Rise School of San Antonio is on a mission to make sure all children can thrive and grow. It’s a place for students of all abilities to learn together and achieve their maximum potential. We visit the campus and learn about a deal for enrollment season.