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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 4, 2026

A taste of the Spurs, a new coffee shop & a new book from the author of the “Divergent” series

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Sari Sari Spurs Mural (SA Live)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., we’re showing you how to eat like a San Antonio Spur, a new coffee shop opens with a basketball pep rally & a dystopian adventure from the author of the “Divergent” series.

We’re serving up Spurs-inspired flavors from around the world! Jen is taking us on a delicious culinary journey beginning at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou for a taste of France inspired by Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. From fresh pastries to rich French flavors and dishes that make you feel like you’ve stepped straight into Paris, we’re showcasing why this Pearl favorite has become one of the city’s most beloved spots.

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Then, the food tour continues as Jen heads to Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery to try the Filipino dishes loved by rising Spurs star Dylan Harper. From comforting classics to flavorful favorites, we’re diving into the culture, community, and incredible food that make this spot so special.

The Dispatch is the newest java stop located in the McCombs Plaza. They’re serving up coffee, matcha, smoothies & bites.

Best-selling author Veronica Roth joins us to talk about her latest book, "Seek the Traitor’s Son," and we find out what inspired this new story following the success of the Divergent franchise.

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