As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 8

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., sweets to fuel your Spurs spirit, where you can get your car washed for free & how you can win big prizes in a back to school raffle.

Cakes by Felicia has been one of the few local businesses to have been part of the Spurs Culinary Residency Program. She were able to sell their treats at select Spurs games, now see what she’s created as the Spurs make an NBA Finals run.

Recommended Videos

Quick Quack Car Wash has opened their newest location here in town and that mean you can get a free car wash. We check out this brand new facility & find out how long you have to get your free wash.

The Texas YES Project is a nonprofit working to make sure children get the school supplies that they need. This summer they’re kicking off their Drive Away for Education raffle. There’s a bunch of prizes up for grabs including a brand new vehicle.

Do you think your teeth are too bad to fix? Stone Ridge Dental shows us how they can help anyone get the smile of their dreams.