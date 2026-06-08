Skip to main content
Fog icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Downpours make a brief return to the forecast today
Impersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraud
Thieves target A/C units and trailer at West Side church hours before Sunday service
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Prostitution crackdown lands at least 9 men in jail, BCSO says
No watch party at Madison Square Garden with President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Several arrested after man shot at north Bexar County home, sheriff's office says
Male found shot to death in vacant parking lot on North Side, SAPD says

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 8

Sweet Spurs treats, free car washes, back to school raffle & transform your smile

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Cakes by Felicia Spurs Heel (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., sweets to fuel your Spurs spirit, where you can get your car washed for free & how you can win big prizes in a back to school raffle.

Cakes by Felicia has been one of the few local businesses to have been part of the Spurs Culinary Residency Program. She were able to sell their treats at select Spurs games, now see what she’s created as the Spurs make an NBA Finals run.

Recommended Videos

Quick Quack Car Wash has opened their newest location here in town and that mean you can get a free car wash. We check out this brand new facility & find out how long you have to get your free wash.

The Texas YES Project is a nonprofit working to make sure children get the school supplies that they need. This summer they’re kicking off their Drive Away for Education raffle. There’s a bunch of prizes up for grabs including a brand new vehicle.

Do you think your teeth are too bad to fix? Stone Ridge Dental shows us how they can help anyone get the smile of their dreams.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...