As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 17, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Fischer & Wieser makes some tasty summer bites, summer’s here so we cool-off at Schlitterbahn and First Baptist Church is hosting a free concert to celebrate America.

From A Humble Peach Stand To An Internationally Recognized Specialty Food Company, Fischer & Wieser has more than 150 gourmet products—including sauces, jellies, preserves, confections, condiments, soups, pasta sauces, and more. They’re live in the studio showing us how to turn their products into trendy snack for summer.

Recommended Videos

The official first day of summer is right around the corner & one of the best ways to cool off is a day at Schlitterbahn. We find out what’s new, what’s been upgraded, & we go ahead and try out some of the rides ourselves.

This July 4th is America’s 250th anniversary - First Baptist Church of San Antonio is celebrating with a free concert. It’s happening Friday, July 3 & it’s free & open to everyone.

Were you told you dental implants aren’t you for? That may not be the case anymore. Stone Ridge Dental is helping more people than ever - get the smile of there dreams.