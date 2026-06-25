As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 25, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Chicken Salad Chick opens new restaurant in South Texas, The Wrestling Shops offers a fun summer camp for kids & a small, local restaurant brings a taste of Italy to the west side.

They’re giving you something to “cluck” about - The nation’s first fast casual chicken salad restaurant has come to South Texas. Chicken Salad Chick opened a new location in Boerne & are giving us a taste of the menu today.

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The Wrestling Shop is a collectible store dedicated to all pro-wrestling merchandise and collectible memorabilia. They are kicking off summer with fun Friday match-up & offering a kid’s camp for all those young fans.

La Sorrentina Italian restaurant is bringing a taste of Italy to the west side. This hidden gem is worth the visit - we check out their menu, filled with the classic dishes you’ll love.

It’s summer road trip season and South San Antonio Buick GMC can help make sure those long rides are comfortable with their latest and greatest models. They’re offering a deal on Sierras & has a big announcement to make.