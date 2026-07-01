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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 1, 2026

A chance to meet Messi, wild summer rides & a new milkshake joint

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Milkshake Factory (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Get even more excited for the World Cup - Hard Rock Cafe is offering a chance to meet soccer superstar Messi & Nostalgic treats meet modern flavors at a brand new Milkshake shop.

Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio has partnered with Lionel Messi to help bring even more excitement to this year’s World Cup. They’re offering a nation wide contest to meet Messi in-person. Plus, find out details on their Stars & Stripes Foam Party.

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Family PowerSports is San Antonio’s premier power sports destination and your Off-Road Superstore. They offer a huge selection of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, personal watercraft, and Slingshots from the industry’s top brands. We take some of their wild rides for a test drive.

Milkshake Factory combines premium handcrafted chocolates with specialty milkshakes and ice cream desserts. We check out some how they’re taking the classic treat to the next level with modern flavors.

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