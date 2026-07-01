As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 1, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Get even more excited for the World Cup - Hard Rock Cafe is offering a chance to meet soccer superstar Messi & Nostalgic treats meet modern flavors at a brand new Milkshake shop.

Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio has partnered with Lionel Messi to help bring even more excitement to this year’s World Cup. They’re offering a nation wide contest to meet Messi in-person. Plus, find out details on their Stars & Stripes Foam Party.

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