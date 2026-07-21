As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 21, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., SA Live’s Pizza Week continues at DarkSide Pizza, plus - the Greatest Show on Earth comes to the Alamo city & get help getting out of debt & summer kicks-off at Morgan’s Wonderland.

It’s day 2 of Pizza Week & Jen takes us inside DarkSide Brick Oven Pizza - They combine 80’s movie nostalgia with incredible pizza.

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Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are coming to the Alamo City in just a few weeks, but the fun is getting now. The Hype Crew is bringing a special live performance to the studio.

Are you struggling with credit card debit? Debt Redemption can help you pay down that bill faster and get more money back in your pocket.

Morgan’s Wonderland & Inspiration Island are open for summer fun for everyone. We check out their Summer Fun Pass. People can enjoy unlimited visits all summer long for just $45. It includes a souvenir popcorn bucket and drink cup with a free refill and access to both park.