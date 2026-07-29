Win the Circus! Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® — The Greatest Show On Earth! at the Alamodome

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Hey, San Antonio… get ready for BIG laughs, bigger stunts, and a whole lot of “how did they DO that?!” Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® — The Greatest Show On Earth! is coming to the Alamodome, and SA Live is giving you a chance to take the whole crew.🎪

What you could win

We’re giving away 4 prizes — each winner receives a family four-pack of tickets to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® — The Greatest Show On Earth! at the Alamodome for the Sunday, August 16, 2026 show at 1:00 p.m. There is an interactive pre-show included with each ticket - plan to arrive early so you’re in your seats 30 minutes early for the Ringling Hype Crew!

How to enter

Entry window: 8/3/26 at 10:00 a.m. through 8/7/26 at 12:00 p.m.

Eligibility: Must be 18 years or older to enter

Entry limit: One entry per person

How/when winners are announced: Potential winners will be announced on SA Live on Monday, 8/10/26

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See official rules for complete details, eligibility requirements, prize descriptions, odds, and other terms.

A big shout out to our sponsors, Feld Entertainment, for providing the day of memories!

If the entry form does not populate below, please refresh your screen. For additional needs, please email insiders@ksat.com.