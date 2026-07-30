As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 30, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., They are one of the newest additions to the Broadway strip, Adair Kitchen is a gourmet cafe that offers simple yet high-quality food, morning, noon, and night. We check out their weekly specials including Mahjong Mondays & Wine Down Wednesdays.

How about a summer adventure? Jen takes us inside Cascade Caverns in Boerne, the oldest touring cave in Texas.

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