These fruity, summer cocktails are about to be your new obsession

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is far from over here in South Texas. These refreshing cocktail recipes will help you soak up every last second of the sunny season. Lifestyle & design expert Stephanie Pena Frost created these tasty drinks with an assist from Total Wine & More.
Coconut Margaritas (makes 8)
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• 12 ounces Tequila blanco
• 6 ounces lime juice, fresh
• 13 ounces Coconut Cream, liquid not sweet
• 10 ounces Coconut Water, pure coconut water, unsweet
• 12 ounces simple syrup, follow my simple syrup guide
• 6 ounces Sparkling Water
• 14 ounces Prosecco
Cherry mint limeade
• 1 lime washes and quartered
• 6 pitted cherries
•6 mint leaves
• 2 spoonfuls of sugar
• Spirit of choice
Lemoncello Lemonade spritz
• 2 ounces Lemoncello
• 3 ounces lemonade
• 3 ounces prosecco
• Sliced lemon and mint for garnish
Sangria Spritz
• 1ounces tequila
• 2 ounces watermelon juice
• 2 ounces Aperol
• 3 ounces prosecco
• Splash soda