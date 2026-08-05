These fruity, summer cocktails are about to be your new obsession

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is far from over here in South Texas. These refreshing cocktail recipes will help you soak up every last second of the sunny season. Lifestyle & design expert Stephanie Pena Frost created these tasty drinks with an assist from Total Wine & More.

Coconut Margaritas (makes 8)

Recommended Videos

• 12 ounces Tequila blanco

• 6 ounces lime juice, fresh

• 13 ounces Coconut Cream, liquid not sweet

• 10 ounces Coconut Water, pure coconut water, unsweet

• 12 ounces simple syrup, follow my simple syrup guide

• 6 ounces Sparkling Water

• 14 ounces Prosecco

Cherry mint limeade

• 1 lime washes and quartered

• 6 pitted cherries

•6 mint leaves

• 2 spoonfuls of sugar

• Spirit of choice

Lemoncello Lemonade spritz

• 2 ounces Lemoncello

• 3 ounces lemonade

• 3 ounces prosecco

• Sliced lemon and mint for garnish

Sangria Spritz

• 1ounces tequila

• 2 ounces watermelon juice

• 2 ounces Aperol

• 3 ounces prosecco

• Splash soda