As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 18, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Jen takes her adventurous spirit outdoors to the Medicine Wall for a taste of real rock climbing.

Morgan’s Multi-Assistance connects individuals with disabilities and their families to the care and services they need through a unique navigation process. Since opening its doors in 2022, the MAC has now served over 10,000 individual members with disabilities. We tell you about the different ways it can help your family & how to sign up.

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