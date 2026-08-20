As seen on SA Live - Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., a local school celebrates 100 years in the heart of the west side, a new place to get crepes & a local magician amazes.

Since 1926, Little Flower School has helped PreK3-8th grade students grow academically and personally through strong relationships, education, and a supportive school community. They’re known for their small class size & preparing children for the future. We find out how they’re celebrating a century in San Antonio.

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Crepeccino Café & Crêperie is a locally owned shop serving handcrafted sweet and savory crêpes, specialty coffee, brunch, and desserts in a warm, European-inspired setting. Known for its fresh ingredients and welcoming atmosphere, Crepeccino offers guests an all-day dining experience perfect for any occasion. We check out their new location near Alamo Ranch.

Being fooled has never been so fun. We get a sneak peek at Magician Max Zawacki’s show happening right now at The Magic Saloon. In this special performance he plays a twist on 3-car Monty with Jada & spoiler alert - he fools her every time.

Have you been hurt at work? If you don’t file workers’ comp correctly, you might not get the compensation you deserve. Espinoza & Brock Work Injury Attorneys tell us about the biggest mistakes people make & how they can help protect your rights.