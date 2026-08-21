As seen on SA Live - Friday, Aug. 21, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Miss Texas USA prepares for the national pageant, A New York Knicks players is back in SA for the summer & caring for your skin after summer break.

Alexis Fuetsch is the reigning Miss Texas USA & she’s from right here in San Antonio. She talks about her local pride & tells us how she’s preparing for the national pageant.

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NBA star Jordan Clarkson is riding high off his finals win with the New York Knicks but did you know he’s from the Alamo City. He’s giving back this summer with the JC Cares Charity Golf Invitation. We chat about his mission & the upcoming event.

The summer sun can be tough on your skin & heading back to class with blemishes can make the school year even harder. Simply Tiff’s shares some do’s & don’ts of skin care, so you kiddos can go back with some confidence, and spoiler alert - good skin care is simpler than you may think.

Explore over 50 organic loose leaf teas — thoughtfully sourced, intentionally crafted, ready to ship or pick up locally in San Antonio at The Steeped Leaf. They tell us how a warm cup of tea might be the perfect way to unwind after a chaotic back-to-school week.