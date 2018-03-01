Couture for a Cause: Local designer creates fashion to benefit women around the world

SAN ANTONIO - Painting on silk, traveling the world and it’s all for a good cause.

Local fashion designer Roshnic Latif is using her artistic touch to create designs that represent her Pakistani culture, and to honor her parents.

“I really wanted to do something by their names so they can stay alive. Their memory should stay alive in ourselves, in our hearts,” Latif says. “So, I started my fashion show in 2014.”

Five years later, she continues using her paintings on fabric to create one-of-a-kind looks representing eastern and western cultures for all occasions.

“The most popular one is the silk paintings,” she says.

Latif plans to continue to use her talent to raise money for local charities.

This year’s event benefits Women’s Global Connection.

To purchase tickets for her March 4th show, visit WomensGlobalConnection.org.



