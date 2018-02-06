Crème. Brûlée. Cheese. Tea.

SAN ANTONIO - Brew’s Lee Tea Station is pouring up big flavors just in time for Chinese New Year - like the Cream Cheese Brêwlèe cheese tea that is available now.

Your choice of tea is poured on top of boba tapioca pearls or coffee jelly - and cubed ice.

Crushed ice is added on top to create a bed for the cheese, and cream cheese sauce gets poured on top.

Granulated raw sugar is sprinkled on the cheese and just like the famous dessert - the sugar is melted to form a sweet, crunchy crust.

Owner Frances Lee opened the tea station in November of 2017 after meeting with a tea master in Taiwan.

“I was actually a coffee drinker, so that’s when I started appreciating and drinking more tea,” said Lee.

All of the tea ingredients get sourced from Taiwan, and all of the tea is boiled fresh every day before the store opens.

Brew’s Lee Tea Station is also introducing the dragon tea - a matcha avocado tea - that will be available on February 16.

The tea shop has fresh baked goods, rice bowls and noodles bowls all made in-house.

Get a kick out of their delicious Cream Cheese Brêwlèe cheese tea and get ready to celebrate Chinese new year with them.

Brew’s Lee Tea Station is located at 4009 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209.

To get more information on the tea shop, just head to their Facebook page.

