Dillard's is your ONE-STOP for WEDDING registries

SAN ANTONIO - Are you planning your BIG DAY?

Your bridal registry has never been so easy at Dillard’s.

If you're planning a bridal shower, personal shower, or even a groom-specific or couples shower – and of course a wedding - you'll find everything on your list at Dillard's!

Dillard's North Star has everything from beautiful housewares, kitchen gadgets, furniture to lingerie and luggage, you name it.

TOP bridal registry items at Dillard's North Star:

KitchenAid mixer

Anolon cookware

Flatware

Waterford Crystal glassware

Waterford Crystal picture frame

Mud Pie collection

Tumblers

Southern Living bedding

Kate Spade bridal items

In addition to a great service and an amazing selection of merchandise, Dillard’s offers reward programs from the moment you register, all the way through your registry completion – which means free gifts for you!

Some of the Dillard's reward program incentives include complimentary makeovers for the bridal party, vendor incentives and a 20% discount on registry completion items.

You can even ENTER to WIN a Anolon cookware set!

All you have to do is visit the Dillard's North Star location and tell them you watched the "SA Live" Dillard's wedding segment and you can enter to win.

For more information about Dillard's wedding registries, visit dillards.com or call 210-341-6666.

The Dillard's North Star is located at 7400 U.S. 281 Access Rd, #900, San Antonio, TX 78216.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Facebook @SALiveKSAT and Twitter @SALiveKSAT for the latest updates!

Information courtesy of Dillard's.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.