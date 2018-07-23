Enjoy a Pup for a Day

SAN ANTONIO - This heartwarming program allows you to take care of a dog for 1-3 days to allow them to get out of their kennels.

If you love helping dogs but you don't have the time to adopt one, this is the program for you.

You can come in and take a dog out of their kennel for the day or for the weekend!

Letting the dog out to do fun things actually makes the dog happier in general without the time commitment most people are afraid of.

Even if you have a job that keeps you away from the house during the week, you can adopt the dog for just the weekend to keep you company and to make them that much happier.

If you're interested in the program head over to the San Antonio Pets Alive website to find out more.

