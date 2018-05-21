SAN ANTONIO - Fit4Mom is more than just a work out!
These classes work around the different stages of motherhood and offer community among mothers near you.
More motherhood
Their website states their values:
- We will help moms achieve their ultimate potential, both physically and emotionally.
- We will offer support and education for moms.
- We will inspire moms to reach optimal health and well being.
- We will inspire children to emulate their moms and make fitness a part of their lives.
If you are a mother or know a mother who wants to find community and support while getting exercise try Fit4Mom.
