SAN ANTONIO - Fit4Mom is more than just a work out!

These classes work around the different stages of motherhood and offer community among mothers near you.

Their website states their values:

We will help moms achieve their ultimate potential, both physically and emotionally.

We will offer support and education for moms.

We will inspire moms to reach optimal health and well being.

We will inspire children to emulate their moms and make fitness a part of their lives.

If you are a mother or know a mother who wants to find community and support while getting exercise try Fit4Mom.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.