Get excited for back to school with Missy's Craft Corner

SAN ANTONIO - Missy Vega from Missy's Craft Corner has many great DIY projects that can help your child get excited for back to school, and she even has something for teachers too!

Vega suggests giving your teacher a gift the first day of school and luckily, she has just the thing for it. A teacher survival kit is crucial to making sure teachers are taken care of. This is a simple project that only consists of a few items.

Items:

pack of gum

hand sanitizer

a Band-Aid

Advil

Chapstick

You can also add any more items such as a gift card. To personalize the gift, you can either paint the mason jar or add ribbon to it to make it cute and fun to help put a smile on the teacher's face.

For more information on Missy, be sure to visit her on Facebook.

