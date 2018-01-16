Local restaurant is helping San Antonio get its groove back

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to groove, San Antonio.

Groove House brings elevated bar grub and spins on classic cocktails to the Alamo city foodie scene.

Owner Adrian Martinez, aka DJ A-Mar, opened the restaurant and bar concept to bring the groove back to San Antonio.

“I’ve been a DJ since I was 14,” said Martinez. “Groove House comes from all of the years I’ve been playing music and enjoying myself.”

With tons of outdoor space and indoor seating, Groove House is the perfect place to watch your favorite team.

And the best part — all of their food is prepared fresh and served hot.

Their chicken wings are outstanding. They offer the option to have them grilled or fried, sauced or seasoned.

Accompanying the wings is house-made blue cheese and ranch dipping sauce.

If you love cheese — their nachos are for you.

Multicolored corn tortilla chips get covered in house-made refried beans and freshly shredded cheese.

The chips are layered with both beans and cheese to ensure the perfect bite.

Also on the menu are Korean style tacos made with Black Angus sirloin and queso fries with fresh pico de gallo.

The bar is shaking things up with colorful creations like the ‘Booyah,’ mangonada, and the ‘Gettin Jiggy.’

The environment is exciting, and the food is fantastic - a great place to get your groove on.

For more information on Groove House, just head to their Facebook page.

Keep eating, San Antonio.

