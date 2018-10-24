RECIPE: Pumpkin Chili

SAN ANTONIO - Pumpkin Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
1 Medium onion, diced
2 small bell peppers (any color)
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 garlic cove, minced
1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
1 can (12-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
1 can of black beans
1 can of pinto beans
2 cups of vegetable broth
4-1/2 teaspoons of chili powder
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons of paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
Red pepper flakes
Optional:
Sour cream or Greek yogurt
Shredded cheese
Jalapenos
1 pound of cooked ground turkey
Directions:
Add oil to a large skillet on medium heat. Add onion and diced garlic. Cook the ingredients until the onion is translucent. Add diced tomato and bell peppers. Let the ingredients simmer for 5 minutes. Add pinto beans, black beans, solid pack pumpkin, vegetable broth, ground turkey (optional), chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, cinnamon, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Let all the ingredients come to a slight boil, then turn down the heat and cover the pan for 15-20 minutes. Once done, scoop chili into a bowl and add any toppings such as Greek yogurt or sour cream, jalapenos and shredded cheese. Let it cool and enjoy!
CHEF Program
CHEF is a dietitian-approved program that provides great recipes that are both delicious and nutritious. These recipes are great to cook with kids in order to encourage a healthy eating lifestyle.
They have recipes for anything you need, including after-school snacks, drinks, breakfast items and sauces.
For more information and recipes, you can visit CHEF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and Youtube.
