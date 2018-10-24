RECIPE: Pumpkin Chili

SAN ANTONIO - Pumpkin Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Medium onion, diced

2 small bell peppers (any color)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 garlic cove, minced

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

1 can (12-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can of black beans

1 can of pinto beans

2 cups of vegetable broth

4-1/2 teaspoons of chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons of paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

Red pepper flakes

Optional:

Sour cream or Greek yogurt

Shredded cheese

Jalapenos

1 pound of cooked ground turkey

Directions:

Add oil to a large skillet on medium heat. Add onion and diced garlic. Cook the ingredients until the onion is translucent. Add diced tomato and bell peppers. Let the ingredients simmer for 5 minutes. Add pinto beans, black beans, solid pack pumpkin, vegetable broth, ground turkey (optional), chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, cinnamon, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Let all the ingredients come to a slight boil, then turn down the heat and cover the pan for 15-20 minutes. Once done, scoop chili into a bowl and add any toppings such as Greek yogurt or sour cream, jalapenos and shredded cheese. Let it cool and enjoy!

CHEF Program

CHEF is a dietitian-approved program that provides great recipes that are both delicious and nutritious. These recipes are great to cook with kids in order to encourage a healthy eating lifestyle.

They have recipes for anything you need, including after-school snacks, drinks, breakfast items and sauces.

For more information and recipes, you can visit CHEF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and Youtube.

