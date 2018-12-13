Baptist Health Foundation of SA to award $7.2 million in grants to nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO - The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio announced $7.2 million in grants for local nonprofits that have health-related causes.

Nearly 100 nonprofit organizations in Bexar County and surrounding areas are receiving funds.

Among the recipients is the San Antonio Light House for the Blind, which will use the funding to help seniors live more independently with adaptive cooking aids.

"We have a board of trustees that will review each nonproft and they will make all the decisions," said Cody Knowlton, presidents of Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio. "We really see it as God's money and we are just trying to be good stewards with what the Lord has left to us."

The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio has awarded $75 million over the past 13 years to support health-related initiatives.

For more information, visit bhfsa.org or call 210-735-9009.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio.

