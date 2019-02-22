San Antonio Home & Garden show starts Friday; participate in Q&A with Jeff Lewis Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Home & Garden Show is back and better than ever this weekend!

You can learn, shop, explore, talk with experts, and get your hands on different ways to improve your home and garden.

Home & Garden Show welcomes Jeff Lewis as the celebrity guest

Jeff Lewis is widely regarded as America’s most well-known house flipper through his role in Bravo’s hit show, "Flipping Out."

After Lewis renovated his own properties for over 20 years, he launched a design firm in 2009.

Come learn from Lewis at the San Antonio Home & Garden Show Saturday at 1 p.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m. and participate in the Q&A!

Home & Garden Show schedule:

Friday, Feb. 22: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For ticket information and the show schedule, visit sanantoniohomeshows.com or call 210-408-0998.

Information courtesy of the San Antonio Home & Garden Show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.