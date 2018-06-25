You could WIN 25 round-trip tickets from Frontier Airlines

SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate Frontier's growing commitment to San Antonio, the airline will dedicate one of its brand-new Airbus A320 aircrafts to the city and allow residents to pick the new name of the longhorn to go on one of Frontier's famous animal-themed tails.

Just for entering in the contest, you could win 25 round-trip tickets out of San Antonio from Frontier Airlines.

San Antonians voted and picked the longhorn to be the new mascot, and now it's time to decide the mascot's name!

Starting today through July 8, voters will be entered into a drawing to win 25 round-trip vouchers to any of Frontier's nonstop destinations from San Antonio.

One lucky winner will be able to travel for FREE!

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering "Low Fares Done Right" to nearly 90 cities in the U.S., Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on more than 300 daily flights.

How can you enter the contest?

To participate in the promotional contest from Frontier Airlines, visit the sweepstakes link http://bit.ly/SATplanetail, to vote on the longhorn's name.

Check out the fun longhorn name options!

Tex

Big Tex

Larry

Lonestar

Alamo

For more information, visit www.flyfrontier.com or Frontier's Facebook page @flyfrontier.

