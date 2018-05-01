This Puerto Rican Food Truck is a San Antonio Treasure

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is a melting pot of culture that nurtures a plethora of culinary delicacies from around the world.

Like the Cuban sandwich from Puerto Rican food truck, Cocina El Jibarazo.

A fresh bread roll gets toasted on a flattop and their slow-cooked pork - the highlight of the food truck - gets heated up.

Slices of ham get seared, and the toasted bread gets slices of swiss cheese added on top with sliced pickles and a generous serving of mustard.

The ham slices and pork get married to the sandwich - then its closed and pressed by hand.

It’s cut and served with a jalapeño and a side of their house-made garlic ketchup-mayo sauce.

Owner Babote Rodriguez moved to the united states and opened up multiple Puerto Rican restaurants.

Now that the food truck is his primary focus - Rodriguez can spend time on other issues - like helping fund relief efforts in Puerto Rico after the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

All of the food at the truck is phenomenal - like their mofongo - a Puerto Rican dish made of fried plantains, garlic and salt that gets smashed into a savory dish.

And their pork plate that features the slow roasted pork, yellow rice, fried plantains a salad and sauteed onions covered in their garlic ketchup-mayo sauce.

Cocina El Jibarazo is a San Antonio treasure - their food is comforting and delicious making the food truck a bright beacon displaying the diverse culture of our 300-year-old city.

Cocina El Jibarazo is located at 1790 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.

To get more information on the restaurant, just head to their Facebook page.

