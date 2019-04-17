Turtle Reef to open at SeaWorld San Antonio in May

SAN ANTONIO - Turtle Reef is a 126,000 gallon habitat that is set to open May 3 at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Guests will be able to see threatened and endangered sea turtles and hundreds of multi-colored tropical fish in the floor-to-ceiling underwater habitat.

The opening of Turtle Reef will mark the fifth consecutive year of major investment in the SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio parks.

SeaWorld partners with Texas coastline turtle conservation organizations and has routinely rescued turtles on the Texas coastline that have been affected by cold weather snaps and become cold-stunned.

There will also be two new family-friendly rides opening May 3 in addition to Turtle Reef, the Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger.

