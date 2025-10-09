Skip to main content
This San Antonio-area business was voted the best for sweets in SA Picks 2025

Bakery Lorraine has multiple locations in the San Antonio area

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

Bakery Lorraine is the winner of this year’s SA Picks category for best sweets in the San Antonio area.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in that category:

  • Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
  • Four Kings Bakery

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to see the full list of winners.

