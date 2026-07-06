Where are the best Burgers in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite 2026 SA Picks finalist

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SAN ANTONIO – Ok, San Antonio, we want to know! Where are the best Burgers in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the 2026 SA Picks finalists.

Here are this year’s finalists:

Chris Madrid’s

Diana’s Burgers - Zarzamora

The Ridge at the Hill

Whataburger

Willie’s Icehouse 281/Thousand Oaks

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 80 categories in this year’s SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to five finalists, based on those nominations.

Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from July 6th through July 22nd, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!