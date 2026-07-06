What’s the best Photographer/Photo Studio in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite 2026 SA Picks finalist.

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SAN ANTONIO – Ok, San Antonio, we want to know! What is the best Photographer/Photo Studio in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the 2026 SA Picks finalists.
Marty is the KSAT Insider Events Director for KSAT 12.
With an emphasis on customer service, memorable experiences, outside-the-box thinking and overall FUN, Marty focuses on growing the Insider community and planning events to connect viewers with each other and KSAT’s on-air talent.