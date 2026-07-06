What’s the best Dentistry in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite 2026 SA Picks finalist Vote for your favorite finalists from July 6th through July 22nd SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT)
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SAN ANTONIO – Ok, San Antonio, we want to know! What is the best Dentistry in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the 2026 SA Picks finalists.
Here are this year’s finalists:
Dr. Cassandra Elkins, Medical Center Dental Group Dr. Talena Meilinger, Ideal Dental, Bulverde Road Eric D Cornelius DDS PA Nautical Nautical Dental >> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 80 categories in this year’s
SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to five finalists, based on those nominations.
Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from July 6th through July 22nd, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Marty Williams headshot
Marty is the KSAT Insider Events Director for KSAT 12.
With an emphasis on customer service, memorable experiences, outside-the-box thinking and overall FUN, Marty focuses on growing the Insider community and planning events to connect viewers with each other and KSAT’s on-air talent.
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