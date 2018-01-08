Final rehearsals held for Alamo Baroque Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Members of the San Antonio Symphony and Trinity University held an open rehearsal Monday prior to the Alamo Baroque Festival, an official event of San Antonio's Tricentennial celebration.

The six-day festival presents historically informed performances of music by internationally recognized artists who play music from the 17th and 18th centuries that was popular in Europe and Mexico. It will feature free public performances, master classes and private instruction (by audition).

Trinity University professor Richard Butler said that although some of the music may be well-known to some people, the sound will be different and authentic.

"When this music is played on the instruments of the period, with a style of the period, by the people who get all that, it's so fresh and crisp and exciting," Butler said.

Three free public concerts will be held this week.

The first concert will be performed at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Alamo, followed by two concerts at St. Mark Episcopal Church downtown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

