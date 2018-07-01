Hundreds line downtown for PRIDE Bigger than Texas Parade

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown San Antonio on Saturday night for the PRIDE Bigger than Texas Parade.

The parade culminated a full day of events to celebrate the LGBTQ community in the Alamo City.

The theme of the festival, which was held all day Saturday, and the parade was "Stand up, stand out, be counted."

Along the parade route was the newly-installed rainbow crosswalk on Main Street and Evergreen, which was dedicated by city officials Friday.

Autumn Summers of Pride San Antonio said the festival and parade helped celebrate the city's Tricentennial and said it's about appreciating how far the LGBTQ community has come in the Alamo City.

"It took us fighting for our rights to be able to to do this, and be able to do what we do now without having to get arrested or beat up," Summers said.

The grand marshals of the parade were Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Del Rio Mayor Bruno Ralphy Lozano.

Proceeds from the events will help benefit Pride San Antonio, which will disperse funds to charities that help the LGBTQ community.

