Experience Christmas on a whole new level

SAN ANTONIO – At Natural Bridge Caverns, guests can celebrate Christmas unlike anywhere else in the world.

Nestled in the scenic Texas Hill Country, Natural Bridge Caverns is kicking up its holiday festivities this year.

Hear your favorite carols echo through Texas’ largest underground cavern, get pictures with Santa “Spelunker” Claus, then round up his reindeer in the outdoor maze.

As the sun sets behind the Natural Bridge Caverns 30-foot tall Christmas tree, enjoy a hayride through the hills, roast s’mores, enjoy games, music, a giant snow globe, ice skating and an underground Nativity.

Natural Bridge Caverns Christmas festivities will be held on December 7-8. 14-15, 21-23.

For more information, visit naturalbridgecaverns.com.