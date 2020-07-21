Family Service teams up with local businesses to serve school supplies to families

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – To take some of the stress off families preparing for back-to-school supplies, Alamo Quarry Market, Ancira Auto Group and UnitedHealthcare have teamed up with Back to School Ready events to help ensure every child is ready to learn for the 2020-21 school year.

Back to School Ready events benefit families served by Family Service.

“Every year, we hold back-to-school drives to support the children in our community,” said Mary Garr, the president and CEO of Family Service. “With so many individuals and families affected by COVID-19, we need your support now more than ever. Helping our children in an already tough learning environment is critical. We are thankful for our continued partnerships and ask through these partners, please support our children in whatever way you can. Your support ensures our students’ success during what will be a challenging school year.”

The Back to School Ready events asks the community to help purchase gift cards online from participating tenants at Alamo Quarry Market through Aug. 31.

Gift cards ensure basic school supplies, creative items and new clothes can be purchased to make going back to school fun. School supplies can be purchased online through the Family Service Amazon Wish List.

Crayons, paper, folders and binders can help students stay organized and engaged throughout their day.

Donated backpacks can be any size and age range. The supplies can be donated at any Ancira location through July 31 in San Antonio, Boerne and Floresville.

Even if children attend school virtually this year, backpacks help store their school items and can be re-purposed for other needs.

UnitedHealthcare will hold a social distanced volunteer day to assemble all of the donated supplies, backpacks and gift cards into packets to distribute to families served throughout Family Service programs.

To learn more, click here.