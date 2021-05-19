Get vaccinated and score a 2020-21 KSAT Fiesta medal

Metro Health has an invitation for the community: Get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive one of the new KSAT Fiesta medals.
A free KSAT Fiesta medal will be given out during the Metro Health clinics this Sunday and Monday to people who receive the vaccine.
The new medals are on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 people vaccinated at each event.
There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.
Vaccination schedule:
- Sunday, May 23: Antioch Sports Complex at 314 Eross Street, San Antonio, TX 78204, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 24: Knights of Columbus Hall at 5763 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 311 for testing, vaccine information and resources related to COVID-19.