These signature BBQ pairings are perfect for an evening out on the town

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Smoke Shack BBQ + Southern Kitchen is serving up a rustic, retro feel for BBQ lovers, featuring its delicious sandwiches, platters, sides and refreshing beer.

For Shiner Beer fans, Smoke Shack suggests these food pairings you have to try:

Shiner Bock - Brisket Grilled Cheese

Shiner Light Blonde - Big Dog (a hoagie with a link of sausage, brisket, pulled pork and two BBQ sauces, topped with a vinegar slaw)

Shiner Sea Salt - Tejas Hot Chicken (fried chicken brushed with chile pequin oil, topped with slaw, pickles and a side)

All Shiner beers mentioned above are offered year-round.

Smoke Shack BBQ + Southern Kitchen is conveniently located downtown on 3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209.

Shiner has been independently owned since 1909. Shiner is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

