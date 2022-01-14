Interior designer shares tips and tricks on how to create a warm space at home

Nancy Tindell, an interior designer at La-Z-Boy, shared tips on how to bring your living room space to life for 2022.

Interested in refreshing your space for the new year?

There’s a group that will even schedule a design appointment with you at your home to offer a superb experience.

1. Enhance your space with inviting colors

According to Tindell, Pantone recently announced its Color of the Year for 2022, Very Peri (hex code: 17-3938). This shade is a warming, bold lavender tone. Try to lighten up your living room and get away from grays.

2. Keep up with current trends, add some ‘newness’

Add throws, pillows, rugs and a touch of art decor to complete your whole look.

“Add what makes you feel good. I think that’s always the best way to go,” said Tindell.

Accesorize your sofa with your favorite throws and pillows to show off your personality. [KSAT 12]

3. Find signature furniture pieces that give your space personality

Showcase your space with coffee tables that can customize to be laptop computer desks, tables with built-in storage compartments or add your favorite ottoman.

Find coffee tables that offer hidden storage, designers encourage. [KSAT 12]

4. Accessorize a decorative display with the magic number three, designers encourage.

You don’t have to duplicate all your accessories, Tindell explained. To make a lasting impact with your decorative display (pillows, vases, artwork), live by the rule by using groupings of three.

This grouping technique makes an eye-catching impact and it’s visually appealing.

Designers use the rule of three to enhance their displays. [KSAT 12]

La-Z-Boy offers in-store and at-home experiences to customize your space. Design professionals can come to your home and help make your dreams a reality, the company said.