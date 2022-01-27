This open-enrollment charter school provides insight on benefits students can receive from smaller class sizes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have a high school student who needs more one-on-one support in the classroom?

As each student may have individual learning and situational needs, finding the best school may be difficult.

But where do you find the best fit for your student to excel in learning?

Por Vida Academy Charter High School explains how its educational philosophy accepts anyone and everyone, and discusses five key benefits a smaller classroom can provide.

This charter high school makes sure its students’ social and emotional needs are met to ensure their successful future.

1. Individual attention

A very small teacher-student ratio can be extremely beneficial for the teacher to have a more focused eye on students.

Oftentimes, in a large classroom size of 20 or more, students may be lacking more one-on-one time for guidance on assignments and classwork. Students surrounded by more peers could feel discouraged to share their opinions and ask questions.

Ad

“If somebody is just kind of maybe falling behind a little bit, [teachers] can notice that much more quickly,” said Mariza Loredo, an English teacher at Por Vida Academy Charter High School.

A majority of Por Vida Academy Charter High School classes have a low student-teacher ratio of 15:1 and 6:1.

2. Learning is enhanced

Not only do students learn more in small classes, but they also learn faster, according to Por Vida. And this means the class progresses through the course material at a quicker rate.

Learning is enhanced by the confidence that students develop. They are encouraged to share their opinions and ask questions, which also benefits their peers, Por Vida said.

“We really get to know that student on an individual level,” Loredo said. “And it also lets us do fun projects because it is a smaller environment and really tailored to the students themselves.”

3. Classrooms can become a supportive community

Ad

Students with fewer peers in the classroom are able to connect and engage more with their teacher and share insight on the questions being asked. Smaller classrooms can offer an enriching opportunity to learn more about each other’s cultures and backgrounds.

“We focus on the student as an individual person,” Loredo said. “We really want to get to know the student -- who they are, what makes them who they are, what they like, and really foster that environment inside our classroom.”

4. Enhanced teacher feedback

If a student is not in attendance or needs more one-on-one attention, teachers in a smaller classroom size can focus more attention on connecting directly with parents and guardians. Students may need more direct positive communication to know they matter.

“If we notice the student isn’t there, we’re calling them on the phone and doing home visits to make sure that that student knows that we genuinely care about the student as a whole,” Loredo said.

Ad

5. Improved results

Studies show that high school students in smaller classes have higher grades and perform better on college applications, education experts said.

Anyone ages 14 through 25 is welcome to enroll in the school’s unique learning programs that were created to accommodate each student’s individual learning and situational needs.

To enroll for the 2022 school year at Por Vida Charter Academy High School, click or tap here.

Class is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays to allow students to get what they need academically, socially and emotionally, with the flexibility to work or pursue other commitments life has thrown their way, Por Vida said.