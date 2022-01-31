Have you considered Pre-K for your child? Some things to consider when deciding on a program

Pre-K 4 SA is more than pre-kindergarten and more than a school. Pre-K 4 SA is preparing children for a successful future.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, are your little ones about to be preschool age?

Even though the state of Texas does not require a pre-kindergarten curriculum, research by educational experts demonstrates the value of early education for young children.

To help parents better understand how high-quality early childhood education can benefit students, Pre-K 4 SA provided a handful of takeaways pre-kindergarten can offer.

4 benefits of a pre-kindergarten program:

Promotes strong brain development early on, as well as a life-long love of learning. It can nurture confidence, problem-solving and critical thinking. Engaging activities can improve social skills with peers and teachers. It can nurture a strong age-appropriate understanding of core concepts like math, science, language and art.

Pre-K 4 SA provides all of the above, as well as some perks, listed below.

It is a tuition assistance program. There are certified master teachers in every classroom, all of whom are experts in early childhood education. There are beautiful and creative outdoor learning areas that incorporate conservation, science, physics and arts. Community partnership programs foster a sense of service and responsibility. Conveniences of a safe bus program, extended learning hours and a parent café. A Family Engagement Team provides comprehensive services to empower families. All facilities are safe and secure. Nutritious meals and snacks are planned by a licensed nutritionist.

To enroll in Pre-K 4 SA, children must turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the year they attend.

Eligibility requirements follow those of the Texas Education Agency. Children who live in partner school districts are eligible, even if that residence lies outside the San Antonio city limits.

Parents of eligible students can apply online by completing the entire application process or by calling the enrollment hotline.

The program is open for pre-kindergarten enrollment for its 2022-23 school year at its four model education centers, in addition to its replication site, Gardendale Early Learning Program, which teaches children in pre-K through second grade.

On average, students enrolled in Pre-K 4 SA’s initial class had stronger STAAR exam scores on third-grade reading and math, better attendance, as well as less need for special education services than students who did not participate in public pre-K.

Pre-K 4 SA is free for qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students.