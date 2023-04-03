Have an empty shoebox? You could help someone in need

It starts with a shoebox and a mission.

From April 4 through May 26, The United Way will be collecting shoeboxes filled with essential items as a part of the Shoebox Project. This year, officials say the goal is to deliver 10,000 shoeboxes.

The shoeboxes are given to local children, veterans, elderly, houseless, and others in the community. For those interested in participating in the Shoebox Project, there are multiple ways to get involved.

One way is through donations.

The United Way is seeking shoeboxes filled with essential items such as adhesive bandages, baby wipes, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, hair combs, brushes, hand sanitizer, lotion, sanitary napkins, liners, tampons, soap, body wash, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Individual items will be accepted and do not have to be in a shoebox.

Food, medicine, mouthwash, razors, sewing kits, and used or opened items will not be accepted.

Items can be dropped off at the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County at 700 S. Alamo St. and the San Antonio Food Bank at 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. The United Way is hosting multiple volunteer days where you can assist with assembling, decorating and delivering shoeboxes.

And, for those looking to donate, you can text SHOEBOXUWSA to 41444.

To learn more about Project Shoebox and accepted items, visit the United Way’s website.