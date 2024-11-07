Small changes, big impact: Simple dietary shifts that can lower your cancer risk

Omega-3 salad, by Claudia Zapata Elliott, health ambassador for Methodist Healthcare, registered dietitian and founder of the Diplomacy Diet.

For those who are battling cancer or are in remission and hope to avoid recurrence of the disease, Claudia Zapata Elliott, health ambassador for Methodist Healthcare and a registered dietitian, said there are many holistic things you can do that can impact cancer directly.

She said by focusing on whole foods and mindful habits, you can not only combat risks associated with cancer but also enhance your wellbeing.

The impact of nutrition on health

It is necessary for cancer patients to understand why nutrition is crucial for them. Elliott, founder of The Diplomacy Diet, explained that while calories are often the focal point of diet discussions, it’s essential to recognize that food serves as information for our cells.

“They can either lead to disease or improve your health,” she said. “So, 250 calories from a candy bar doesn’t have the same effect on your body as 250 calories from a piece of salmon. You really want to think of your diet as a way to nourish your cells so that your body feels and functions at its best.”

For those who want to adopt healthier eating habits, Elliott advised to start small. Abrupt dietary overhauls are often unsustainable and can lead to frustration. Instead, implement reasonable, gradual changes that fit your lifestyle.

“Start with what you can do now -- something small, something realistic,” she said, emphasizing small, actionable steps.

For example, add greens to each meal or opt for a high-protein breakfast, as it can lead to significant improvements over time.

Elliott said she has clients who have achieved notable weight loss by making simple adjustments just like these.

“I’ve had clients who focused on just shifting their morning routine and improving breakfast. In a couple of weeks, they say, ‘Wow, I’ve lost 6 pounds just tackling breakfast.’ So, instead of the sweets, you might take five minutes to prepare eggs.”

She also recommended doing what she calls “closing the kitchen” and stop eating after 8 p.m.

“Start small but choose what works for you right now in this phase of your life. That’s key. Then, build on the changes. Little by little, those changes become habits.”

The role of sugar and sweeteners

When it comes to sweeteners, Elliott warned against artificial options, which can negatively impact health.

“You definitely want to avoid artificial sweeteners,” she said, noting that substances like erythritol have recently been linked to increased health risks, including blood clots. “You’re kind of kidding yourself if you think Splenda or Sweet ‘N Low are any better.”

Instead, she recommended natural alternatives like monk fruit, or just a dash of maple syrup or local honey.

“If you want to use a little bit of sugar, that’s OK, but pay attention to the amount,” she said.

Substantial amounts of sugar are also in common beverages that are seemingly healthy -- like orange juice. The same goes for other, popular drinks, as well.

“People don’t realize when they go to a coffee shop how much sugar is in one of those drinks. Stick to black coffee which is rich in antioxidants.”

Cancer-fighting foods

Elliott advocated for incorporating specific foods known for their cancer-fighting properties. Omega-3 rich foods, such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines), avocados, olive oil, and walnuts and flax and chia seeds play a significant role in maintaining cellular health.

[Scroll below for a recipe packed with cancer-fighting properties, curated by Elliott.]

She also highlighted the importance of cruciferous vegetables, which are packed with compounds that have shown protective effects against cancer.

“Think broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, watercress and arugula. Brussels sprouts are also another big family of vegetables that contain phytochemicals that may help protect against cancer. They also contain flavonoids, which help to protect against oxidative stress, as well as the detoxification of heavy metals, pesticides and others. You want to include these daily.”

In addition to these foods, Elliott said berries -- blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries -- are rich in antioxidants and should be included in a cancer-preventive diet. Spices like turmeric, ginger, curcumin and garlic are also essential, as they contain compounds that can help fight cancer and reduce inflammation.

Understanding nutritional labels

When navigating nutritional menus, Elliott suggested being cautious of items with long ingredient lists.

“If the label contains unfamiliar ingredients, it’s best to avoid them,” she cautioned.

The order of ingredients matters, as the list is organized by quantity. If sugar is high on the list, that means it’s one of the main ingredients.

“Instead, you want foods that are high in fiber and protein and low in processed sugars.”

It’s also important to look out for red flags in food marketing.

“If a product touts its protein content while masking unhealthy ingredients, that’s a red flag,” she warned.

She believes that focusing solely on one aspect of a food -- like its protein -- can lead to overlooking harmful ingredients.

Elliott also said it’s important to minimize ultra-processed foods and sugar, as they can all contribute to inflammation and weight gain -- both risk factors for cancer.

“Stick to whole foods -- foods without labels.”

Mindful eating, drinking, and moderation

Mindful eating was a major theme Elliott emphasized. She recommended against mindless snacking because it can cause you to not pay attention to hunger. That can lead to overeating, which often leads to weight gain and, in turn, increased cancer risk.

“It’s the mindless eating and snacking that really wreaks havoc on our bodies and our health,” she said.

Instead, she encouraged planning meals around whole foods and being intentional about eating practices.

While moderation is often touted as a guiding principle, Elliott challenged this notion, saying not all foods deserve equal standing. She said falling into the idea of “everything in moderation” puts all foods on a level playing field, which can just make people feel better about making poor food choices.

“Cheetos should not be in moderation, they should be a “never” food, whereas vegetables should not be in moderation, they should be an “always” food. There’s room for foods that maybe have no nutritional value but are comforting to you, and those are fine on occasion. For the most part, though, there are foods that should be mainstays, like fruits and vegetables and healthy fats and adequate protein.”

She stressed that alcohol is important to stay away from, too.

“We know that any type, any amount of alcohol increases the risk of certain cancers.”

The bigger picture: lifestyle factors

Beyond nutrition, Elliott said there are other lifestyle factors critical to our health.

For example, a sedentary lifestyle is linked to an increased risk of several cancers, which underscores the importance of both diet and lifestyle in cancer prevention and recovery.

“Being active every day will help mitigate the risk.”

Maintaining muscle mass is also essential for metabolic health, particularly as individuals age.

“Your muscle is your metabolic currency, and that’s where our metabolism takes place. It’s never too late to get stronger.”

This aspect of health can often be overlooked in traditional dietary discussions but is crucial for long-term well-being.

“Even going for a leisurely stroll with a friend or loved ones is great for our brains -- connect with nature, connect with others. There’s so much more than just diet and exercise when it comes to health. We don’t realize how even a certain conversation with someone can reduce inflammation in our body. And we know that a lot of cancer is due to an inflammatory response.”

Sleep quality and stress management are also essential, as poor sleep can lead to unhealthy eating patterns and exacerbate stress.

Elliott said to focus on establishing a healthy sleep routine and take time for self-care.

“When we prioritize sleep, we are better equipped to make healthier choices throughout the day.”

For those facing cancer or hoping to prevent recurrence, prioritizing nutrition and lifestyle is paramount. Small, consistent changes can lead to significant health benefits. By choosing whole foods, staying active and being mindful of emotional well-being, individuals can create a supportive environment for their bodies to heal and thrive.

Ultimately, Elliott said, health is a holistic pursuit that involves both dietary choices and lifestyle habits.

“There are so many other things beyond just what’s on the table and the movement that we should consider. It’s sort of your entire day. There are so many opportunities to choose health -- easy, actionable items that are accessible to absolutely everyone.”

Each healthy choice is an opportunity to enhance resilience against cancer and improve overall well-being.

Elliott’s omega-3 salad

The omega-3 salad is packed with fatty acids, which are great for heart health, brain health, hair/skin and boosts your immune system.

Ingredients 1 head of organic cauliflower, chopped into stems

1-2 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon turmeric Kosher salt

1 bag of pre-washed arugula or other dark leafy green

1 avocado, cubed

1/2 lemon

Handful of walnuts, roughly chopped

Optional: 4-6 ounces of wild caught salmon per person, grilled

Additional salt and pepper to taste Instructions Preheat oven to 375-400 degrees.

Chop head of cauliflower into small florets and spread evenly on parchment lined baking sheet, and drizzle with olive oil, salt and turmeric until well coated.

Roast in oven for 15-20 minutes or until slightly browned and allow to cool just slightly.

Toss it together with the arugula in a large bowl and add the cubed avocado.

Drizzle with good quality extra virgin olive oil (Arbequina is great for salads), lemon juice and sprinkle of chopped walnuts on top.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve alone or with salmon or grilled chicken.

