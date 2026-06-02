10 common pregnancy myths -- and what doctors actually say

Dr. Christina Gutierrez said many of the most common beliefs about pregnancy are either outdated, exaggerated or simply untrue.

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From social media advice to “eating for two,” pregnancy comes with no shortage of opinions, warnings and old wives’ tales. But according to Dr. Christina Gutierrez, many of the most common beliefs about pregnancy are either outdated, exaggerated or simply untrue.

Gutierrez is a board-certified OB-GYN and obesity medicine specialist who sees patients at Methodist Physicians Westover Hills OB/GYN, a new clinic in Far West San Antonio affiliated with Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills. The practice offers pregnancy care, gynecologic care and women’s health services for patients at many stages of life.

Gutierrez said one of the biggest challenges for expecting moms today is sorting through the nonstop flood of online advice.

“I see so many patients come in armed with questions or concerns they got off TikTok, Instagram or Facebook,” Gutierrez said. “The No. 1 thing I tell people is, ‘Use online information carefully. Turn to your OB-GYN or trusted medical sources when you have questions.’”

Below are some of the most common pregnancy myths -- and what an OB-GYN wants moms to know.

1. Myth: Pregnancy means you should stop exercising

Many assume pregnancy means scaling back physical activity completely. Gutierrez said exercise is actually encouraged in most healthy pregnancies.

“We recommend women have 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity aerobic exercise,” she said.

Walking, swimming, stationary biking, yoga and Pilates are generally considered safe options. However, she recommends avoiding contact sports, activities with a high fall risk and exercises that involve lying flat on the back for long periods.

Women who were highly active before pregnancy may be able to continue more intense workouts with their doctor’s guidance, but Gutierrez said moderation and hydration are especially important -- particularly during South Texas summers.

2. Myth: You’re supposed to “eat for two”

One of the oldest pregnancy sayings is also one of the most misunderstood.

“Expecting moms need 200 to 300 extra calories a day,” Gutierrez said. “It’s probably not quite as much as many women think it is.”

That increase may be as simple as an apple with a glass of milk or another healthy snack. Most women gain very little weight during the first trimester, with weight gain gradually increasing later in pregnancy as the baby grows more rapidly.

Gutierrez said recommended weight gain depends on a woman’s starting weight before pregnancy.

Dr. Christina Gutierrez meets with a Methodist patient. (Methodist Healthcare)

3. Myth: Cravings are always random

While many cravings are harmless, some can signal nutritional deficiencies.

Gutierrez said one important condition OB-GYNs watch for is pica -- cravings for non-food items like chalk, dirt, laundry soap or ice.

“That is an indication of a particular kind of iron deficiency,” she said.

Chewing ice is one of the most common signs of pica and might warrant iron testing if it becomes excessive.

4. Myth: Limited alcohol during pregnancy is harmless

Questions about alcohol remain one of the most common topics in prenatal visits.

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ position is that there is no amount of alcohol that is considered safe during pregnancy,” Gutierrez said.

She also advises against marijuana use during pregnancy, even in places where it is legal -- recreationally or medically.

“There are a lot of studies that say marijuana use during pregnancy may be linked to attention deficit and behavioral problems after delivery,” she said.

Tobacco products should also be avoided entirely.

5. Myth: Expecting moms must give up caffeine completely

Unlike alcohol, moderate caffeine consumption is generally considered safe in healthy pregnancies.

“In general, 200 milligrams of caffeine a day is considered safe,” Gutierrez said. “That’s about one 12-ounce cup of coffee.”

6. Myth: All pregnancy food restrictions are overblown

Some food cautions during pregnancy are rooted in legitimate risks -- even if rare.

Seafood can still be part of a healthy pregnancy diet, but Gutierrez recommends limiting large fish like tuna to about twice weekly -- because of mercury concerns -- and avoiding raw seafood altogether.

Deli meat remains another debated topic because of the small risk of listeria contamination.

“The risk is extremely low,” she said. “But technically, the recommendation is to heat deli meat to steaming before consuming it.”

Gutierrez also emphasizes adequate calcium intake during pregnancy, with a recommendation of about 1,500 milligrams daily through dairy or fortified alternatives.

7. Myth: Hot tubs and saunas are fine in moderation

Gutierrez said expecting moms should be cautious with anything that significantly raises body temperature.

“Raising the body temperature can increase risk of birth defects,” she said.

Because of that, hot tubs and saunas are generally discouraged during pregnancy.

8. Myth: More skincare products are safer than people realize

Pregnancy-safe skincare has become a growing source of confusion online, especially with the rise of beauty influencers and trending products.

Gutierrez recommends avoiding retinols and retinoids during pregnancy because excessive vitamin A exposure can be harmful to fetal development.

She also advises caution with heavily fragranced products and certain chemicals commonly found in cosmetics and personal care items.

“Lots of personal care products contain lead, parabens and PFAS,” she said. “They’re endocrine disruptors.”

Instead, she recommends fragrance-free products and mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc or titanium.

9. Myth: Traveling during pregnancy is always dangerous

For most healthy pregnancies, travel is considered safe -- particularly during the middle of pregnancy.

“Ideally, if people are going to plan a trip, we’d love it to be between 14 and 28 weeks,” Gutierrez said.

After that point, concerns about blood clots, preterm labor and access to medical care become more important.

She recommends getting up regularly to walk and stretch during long flights or drives.

One safety rule she said should never be ignored: wear your seatbelt.

“However tight that seatbelt gets in an accident is much better for the baby than hitting the steering wheel or getting ejected from the vehicle,” she said.

Methodist Physicians Westover Hills OB/GYN, conveniently located in the medical office building adjacent to Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills. (Methodist Healthcare)

10. Myth: Moms should “bounce back” immediately after birth

One of the biggest misconceptions may come after pregnancy itself.

Gutierrez said many women feel pressure to quickly return to normal routines, responsibilities and even their pre-pregnancy bodies almost immediately after delivery.

“I see a lot of women back in a week or two who are just feeling overwhelmed, exhausted and emotional,” she said.

Instead, she encourages new moms to lean on family, friends and community support during the postpartum period.

“This is what friends and family and neighbors are for,” she said. “I don’t want people to go home and think they have to bounce back immediately.”

The biggest piece of advice? Use online resources carefully.

While online advice can sometimes be helpful, Gutierrez said social media often creates unnecessary fear and confusion during pregnancy.

Rather than relying on every post or video online, she encourages women to rely on trusted medical providers and evidence-based resources like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists website.

Above all, she wants patients to know they don’t have to navigate pregnancy alone.

“Call your provider any time,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Have questions about pregnancy? Visit Methodist Healthcare’s website to find women’s care resources and connect with an OB-GYN.