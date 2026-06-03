Why your mattress could be affecting more than just your sleep

As sleep health continues to receive more attention, experts say consumers are becoming more informed about how factors like support, airflow, durability and materials may contribute to better rest.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Sleep has become a growing focus in conversations around overall health, with research continuing to show that quality rest is essential for physical recovery, mental wellness, concentration, mood and long-term health outcomes.

But while people often focus on bedtime routines, exercise and limiting screen time before bed, sleep experts say the sleep environment itself can influence rest quality -- including factors like mattress support, temperature regulation and pressure relief.

“A lot of people underestimate how much their mattress impacts their everyday life,” said Curtis Cantwell, with Cantwell Mattress. “Great sleep has a direct impact on your health, mood, energy and quality of life.”

That growing awareness has changed how many consumers approach mattress shopping. Rather than simply choosing the softest option in a showroom, shoppers are increasingly considering how different mattress materials and designs can support their specific sleep habits.

Why support matters

The position in which someone sleeps can determine the type of support they need during the night. Side sleepers, for example, often need more pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, while stomach and back sleepers may benefit from firmer support that helps maintain spinal alignment.

A mattress that does not properly support the body might contribute to discomfort, nighttime movement or interrupted sleep.

“When someone comes into one of our stores, we really take the time to listen,” Cantwell said.

Cantwell has sleep specialists who are specifically trained to guide customers through different support systems, comfort levels and materials so that they can match them with the best mattress for their body and sleeping habits.

“We ask questions about how they sleep, whether they sleep on their side, back or stomach, if they wake up sore, if they sleep hot, and what kind of comfort they’re looking for.”

Temperature has also become a major factor for many sleepers, particularly in warmer climates. Mattresses designed with breathable fabrics or airflow-promoting materials may help reduce heat retention overnight, which some people find improves comfort and sleep consistency.

“We can customize comfort and support in ways many companies simply can’t,” Curtis said. “That’s one of the advantages of being factory direct and making our mattresses ourselves.”

Understanding mattress construction

Consumers may also notice differences in how mattresses are constructed, particularly between single-sided and two-sided designs.

Single-sided mattresses are now the industry standard and are often lighter and easier to move. Many newer models focus heavily on cooling layers and additional comfort materials.

Two-sided mattresses -- while less common today, but available at Cantwell -- can still appeal to shoppers looking for durability and more even wear over time because they can be flipped periodically.

“Being able to flip the mattress helps it wear more evenly over time,” Curtis said. “Many customers who appreciate traditional craftsmanship, long-lasting quality and a more supportive sleep experience really love a two-sided mattress.”

Industry experts say fewer companies still manufacture two-sided mattresses because they generally require more labor and materials to produce.

Materials and local manufacturing

Another area receiving more attention from consumers is mattress materials and manufacturing practices. Fabric construction, foam density, cotton, latex and support systems can all affect breathability, durability and overall feel.

At Cantwell Mattress Company, handcrafted and locally manufactured mattresses remain part of the company’s approach.

“We handcraft our mattresses locally because it allows us to control the quality from start to finish,” Curtis said. “A mattress isn’t just another purchase -- people spend a third of their lives on it.”

The company uses materials that include Texas-grown cotton, breathable fabrics and a range of support systems designed for different sleep preferences.

As sleep health continues to receive more attention, experts say consumers are becoming more informed about how factors like support, airflow, durability and materials may contribute to better rest. And while no single mattress is right for everyone, understanding those differences may help shoppers make more educated decisions about their sleep environment.

To learn more about Cantwell Mattress, the types of mattresses they provide and how their sleep specialists can help find the perfect mattress for your sleeping style, click or tap here.