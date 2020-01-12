Saturday Was The Night To Be In The Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – Fans were in for a real treat Saturday night in the Alamodome, especially those with access to the floor seats. Oscar de la Hoya, Marco Antonio Barrera and Bernard Hopkins were in attendance. Julio Cesar Chavez paid a visit to San Antonio as well and the legendary champ took his time taking pictures and signing autographs with fans throughout the night.

Chavez also took time to check in with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans game, which he was clearly enjoying.

Here is how the rest of the DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions fight night went down:

FRANCO VS. BURGOS

San Antonio’s own Joshua Franco faced Mexico’s Jose Burgos in a 10-round super flyweight bout, a first for Franco in this weight class.

Franco landed a lot of solid punches throughout this fight, especially with his counter-punches. Everything Burgos gave him, Franco had an answer for.

By the fifth round, Burgos looked exhausted and started bleeding from the left side of his nose. The bleeding started again in the seventh round.

By the ninth round, Franco finished him off, landed punch after punch with Burgos on the ropes. The referee jumped in to stop the fight with less than a minute left in the round.

“I knew that fighting at a lower weight would bring the best out of me,” said Franco, who improves to 16-1-2 with 8 knockouts. “I know I was hurting him and I knew I had to pick it up on him and close the show. I think I can get more stoppages and my power is stronger at that weight.”

Earlier in the week, Franco promised a knockout, which he hasn’t achieved since June 2018 in Los Angeles against Isao Gonzalo Carranza.

“It’s been awhile since I got a knockout,“ Franco said. “When I was coming into the fight, I was telling my brother and my dad that I miss getting a knockout and I want to get a knockout, and that’s what I did.”

Thank you to all my sponsors, supporters, family, friends and fans for all the love!! 🙏🏽Shout out to my opponent he was a true warrior. It was early release for class last night 👨🏽‍🏫 #TheProfessor #TeamFranco #RGBA #SanAntonio #210 pic.twitter.com/lknJC76mjU — The Professor (@JoshuaFranco_) January 12, 2020

TANAJARA JR. VS. BURGOS

Holmes High School alum Hector Tanajara Jr. faced Juan Carlos Burgos from Mexico in a 10-round lightweight bout. The fight was also another title defense for “El finito” who is the current WBC USNBC lightweight title holder.

The fight got off to a slow start, with Tanajara Jr. trying to settle in and follow his game plan.

“I felt I had a good performance but could have done a little better to stop him but I fought a veteran, a good fighter,” said Tanajara Jr. to KSAT 12 Sports after the fight. “There’s some things I need to work on in the gym to finish off guys like that.”

By the sixth-round, Tanajara Jr. and the crowd really started to turn things around. “El finito” kept on the pressure, putting Burgos against the ropes and out landing his opponent. Tanajara Jr. was clearly winning those later rounds but in the tenth round, Burgos came out landing a combination of hard power punches. That got Tanajara’s attention but it wouldn’t be enough. Tanajara Jr. never looked to be in trouble and won by unanimous decision to hold on to his title belt and win in his first professional fight in his hometown of San Antonio.

“It felt good (fighting here) and gave me the extra boost, the extra energy,” Tanajara Jr. said, who improves to 19-0. “I was also listening to my corner, my trainer (Robert Garcia) and he was telling me to not let the crowd get to me. At the same time I was listening to him and putting on pressure on my opponent.”

CREWS-DEZURN VS. JIMÉNEZ, CO-MAIN EVENT

The co-main event featured the always energetic and entertaining Franchon Crews-Dezurn, who put her WBC and WBO Super middleweight title belts against Mexico City’s Alejandra Jimenez.

This was one-sided for many of those who saw this. Jimenez, who was fighting for the first time in the United States, dominated from the start, out punching her opponent with so much power that it looked like Crews-Dezurn was going to be knocked out in the second round.

But she stayed in this through 10-rounds as both fighters received some aggressive coaching in their corners.

Jimenez never looked like she was hurt by her opponent’s punches. By the end we had a split decision, with one judge scoring it 97-93 in favor of Crews-Dezurn and two judges scoring it 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of Jimenez.

Both women showed a lot of class, giving each other the proper respect in the ring and during the interviews. The fans also gave both fighters a nice round of applause to show their appreciation for the bout.

MUNGUIA VS. O’SULLIVAN, MAIN EVENT

The main event featured the undefeated rising star Jaime Munguia facing Ireland’s Gary O’Sullivan for the vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title.

Munguia used his speed early on, which was very impressive, landing clean shots, jabs, open hooks and executing his game plan. O’Sullivan remained patient and looked to land clear shots and counter punches in the early rounds.

Munguia also put on a heavy attack late to close out rounds three and five. In round six, Munguia, after being warned several times, delivered a shot below the belt, which ended with a point being deducted. O’Sullivan took his time to get back into the round. The same happened in the seventh after another low blow. O’Sullivan stayed in the fight, continuing to deliver powerful punches, keeping Munguia at bay but only briefly.

By the eleventh round, O’Sullivan could not keep up, taking numerous blows to the head and retreating backwards to the ropes. That’s when his corner threw in the towel to stop the onslaught and ending the night by technical knockout. After the fight, Munguia talked about O’Sullivan’s willpower and strength that kept him in the fight for so long.

“I got surprised a little bit. I knew he was going to be a strong opponent, that it would be a tough fight,” said Munguia as he was surrounded by hundreds of fans. “I came in with that mentality, that this is the kind of guy that can take punches and last long in there.”

“This was like I was in my own country," Munguia added. "It was like fighting in Mexico and I’m very happy about that.”

Munguia improves to 35-0 with 28 knockouts and claims the vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight belt. The rising star said after the fight he would like to fight Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin or the Charlo brothers sometime down the road.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com