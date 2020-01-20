Apparent jab by former football coach Frank Wilson draws ire from UTSA fanbase

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Former UTSA football head coach Frank Wilson received some attention over the weekend for some comments he made during his introductory press conference at McNeese State University.

UTSA fired Wilson as the program’s head coach in December after four seasons at the helm. He was hired by McNeese State and introduced on Friday.

During the press conference, Wilson alluded to his time at UTSA and made some comments that garnered a strong reaction from UTSA fans.

KPLC-TV Sports Director Brady Renard posted a video of Wilson’s comments on Twitter.

McNeese coach Frank Wilson with a not-so-subtle jab at UTSA.



"This job, unlike the one I just left from, has something very unique— rich tradition, extreme amount of pride and things that you don't necessarily have to invent. It's here. It's been done here before."#McNeese pic.twitter.com/5q0xRqniiC — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) January 18, 2020

"This job, unlike the one I just left from, has something very unique, rich tradition. Extreme amount of pride and things that you don’t necessarily have to invent,” Wilson said. “It’s here. It’s been done here before and it’s been done at a very high level consistently.”

Wilson goes on to say the opportunity to coach at a university that embraces football was what attracted him to the position. Many UTSA fans posted a comment on Renard’s tweet.

Wilson’s relationship with the UTSA fanbase has been hot-and-cold. He led the program to its first bowl game in school history, but back-to-back losing seasons wore thin on the fans and attendance at home games dropped significantly last season.

But also Wilson connected and was beloved by his players, their families and coaches on his staff. Many players were disappointed when Wilson was fired.

One of his former players, standout running back Jarveon Williams, posted a message on Twitter Sunday evening in response to some of the ire from UTSA fans.

Just got off the phone with @FrankWilson28 It’s all love from those in the blue and orange. Same from him. Now let’s Focus on the next chapter of UTSA! #BirdsUp #DrawTheLine — Jarveon Williams (@Dubb02) January 19, 2020

“Just got off the phone with @FrankWilson28. It’s all love from those in the blue and orange. Same from him. Now let’s Focus on the next chapter of UTSA!” Williams said.

UTSA has since hired Jeff Traylor as its new head football coach.