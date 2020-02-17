77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

77ºF

Sports

Reports: Spurs part ways with DeMarre Carroll; forward likely headed to Houston

Tags: Spurs, San Antonio, NBA, DeMarre Carroll, Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs' DeMarre Carroll plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Antonio Spurs' DeMarre Carroll plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – DeMarre Carroll’s short, frustrating and strange stint with the Spurs has reportedly come to an end.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs and Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout.

Carroll is expected to sign with the Houston Rockets once he is waived by the Spurs, according to Wojnarowski.

Carroll was believed to be a key acquisition for San Antonio in the offseason, but played in only 15 games for the Spurs this season.

He was relegated to the end of the bench, and had not suited up for the team since the Spurs game at Boston on Jan. 8.

Carroll averaged only nine minutes and 2.2 points per game in San Antonio.

Last season in Brooklyn, Carroll averaged 11.1 points and 25 minutes per game for the Nets.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: