Texas A&M women’s basketball seeks strong finish to close out regular season

College Station – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has dealt with their fair share of adversity this season – beginning with the loss of SEC Preseason Conference Player of the Year, Chennedy Carter, to an ankle injury on January 9. Winning games in one of the premier conferences is hard, even more so with the absence of the team’s best player.

“It’s been very challenging,” said Aggies head coach, Gary Blair, “But what’s been more challenging is finding a way to win in the SEC knowing that this league is so strong top to bottom.”

According to junior forward, N’Dea Jones, the loss also became difficult not just because of Carter’s offensive proclivity, but the players themselves were then unsure of their jobs within the team’s schemes.

“When she kinda fell off, it was kinda hard on us and a lot of people didn’t know their roles because they had to play different roles.” she said.

The seven games Carter was absent provided an opportunity for the team to adjust and additional minutes for those that may not have seen time otherwise. Players also said they’ll be better prepared for the future if they need to reach into their bench during foul trouble or injuries.

“A lot of people are starting to step up and our confidence is getting a lot better and we’re starting to learn how to play with each other a little bit and learn a lot more about each other than before,” said Jones.

Carter returned to action February 13 and was named Co-SEC player of the week after averaging 27.5 points in the two games following her return. With or without Carter, the focus for the remaining schedule has been to finish strong and close out games in a competitive conference. The Aggies were trying to put an early February two-game losing skid behind them – both games in which they had lead during the second half.

“We just need to finish and that’s just something we need to focus on,” said junior guard, Kayla Wells. “And we know that we need to keep pushing because we see a lot in us of course.”

Following a loss at Mississippi State, the Aggies have won their last four contests – including a 30-point win over Auburn on Sunday. Wells says the team has seen the hard work from practice translating into strong finishes.

“The practice guys have really been making us a lot better,” Wells said. “So if we continue to practice as hard as we’ve been and continue preparing like we have, we’re going to be just fine.”

The Aggies host Alabama Thursday and then are away at top-ranked South Carolina to close out the regular season.